AutoZone, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $26.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair analyst P. Blee forecasts that the company will earn $26.52 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $150.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2024 earnings at $36.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $57.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $152.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $171.46 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,628.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,601.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,527.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

