Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Down 4.1 %
NYSE AWX opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.79. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
