Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE AWX opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.79. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

