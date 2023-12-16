Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,153 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AVY opened at $197.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $201.62.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.