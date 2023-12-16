Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avidbank Stock Performance

AVBH stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avidbank will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.