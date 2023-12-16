B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for ACV Auctions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.45.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 190,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $2,790,400.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $76,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 190,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $2,790,400.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,795 shares of company stock worth $4,914,839. 13.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

