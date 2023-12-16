Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ball by 50.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Ball Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

