Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,586,000 after buying an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ball by 4.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Ball by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

