Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BKHYY opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

