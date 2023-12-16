Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 247.60 ($3.11).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 240 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($132,918.55). In other news, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($348,983.18). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($132,918.55). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barclays stock opened at GBX 146.64 ($1.84) on Friday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.84. The company has a market cap of £22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

