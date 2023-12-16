Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.32. Barloworld shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

Barloworld Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Barloworld Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0982 per share. This is a boost from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

