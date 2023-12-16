Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

BNED opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 86,536 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,800,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 374,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 390.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 616,984 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

