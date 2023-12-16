Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading Up 81.8%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 81.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 1,051,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,519% from the average daily volume of 22,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BATL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Battalion Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Battalion Oil from $24.00 to $18.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $157.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 102.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the second quarter valued at about $196,000.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.

