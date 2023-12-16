Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $287.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.83.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $248.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.34 and a 200 day moving average of $263.33. Biogen has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.