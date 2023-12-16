Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Trading Down 7.7%

Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Biotech Acquisition Trading Down 7.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOTU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 51.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter.

About Biotech Acquisition

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

