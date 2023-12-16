Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Bird Construction Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE BDT opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$758.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

