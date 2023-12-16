Blueprint Medicines Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($1.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.84). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $87.93 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 232,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,233 shares of company stock worth $2,666,539 in the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

