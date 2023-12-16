Bokf Na Acquires 1,746 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.87. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

