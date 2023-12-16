Bokf Na Acquires 1,912 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

