Bokf Na Acquires 76 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $146.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average is $140.70. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -777.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

