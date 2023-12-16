Bokf Na Boosts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bokf Na raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $536,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.85 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

