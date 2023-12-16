Bokf Na Buys 4,473 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

