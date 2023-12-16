Bokf Na Cuts Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bokf Na reduced its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.06% of QuidelOrtho worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.02 and a beta of 0.37. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.