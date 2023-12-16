Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.92.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

