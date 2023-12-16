Bokf Na Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after buying an additional 309,721 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

