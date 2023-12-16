Bokf Na Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.65.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

