Bokf Na Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,079 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $47.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

