Bokf Na Has $2.52 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $76,303,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Williams Companies Price Performance
Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.27%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
