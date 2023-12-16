Bokf Na Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bokf Na increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CI opened at $290.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.85 and its 200 day moving average is $284.41. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

