Bokf Na Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AES were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Stock Down 1.4 %

AES opened at $19.35 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

