Bokf Na Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.