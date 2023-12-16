Bokf Na Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,180.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,271.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,066.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2,006.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,346.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.