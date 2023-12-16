Bokf Na Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.