Bokf Na Purchases 11,599 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bokf Na grew its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.08% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $137.41 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.55.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

