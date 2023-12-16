Bokf Na Purchases 277 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $400.05 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.56.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.