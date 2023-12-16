Bokf Na Purchases 277 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
DPZ stock opened at $400.05 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.56.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
