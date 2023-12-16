Bokf Na Purchases 306 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.38% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 299,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $127.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($5.09). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $135.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

