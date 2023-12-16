Bokf Na Raises Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $270.48 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $197.38 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.79.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

