Bokf Na Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

