Bokf Na Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $117.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

