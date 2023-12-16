Bokf Na Sells 1,511 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,436,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,135,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after buying an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock worth $934,603. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

