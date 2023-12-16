Bokf Na Sells 20,708 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,708 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Teradata by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teradata by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Teradata by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teradata by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after acquiring an additional 119,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,983 shares of company stock valued at $979,234 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

