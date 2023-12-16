Bokf Na Sells 24,830 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,830 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $15,068,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.76.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

