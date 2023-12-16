Bokf Na Sells 276 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.49 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

