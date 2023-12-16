Bokf Na Sells 305 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in KLA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of KLA by 93.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 25.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $585.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $516.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $590.15.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.06.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

