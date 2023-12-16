Bokf Na Sells 319 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $232.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

