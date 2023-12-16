Bokf Na Sells 3,760 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bokf Na decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 184.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.2% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

