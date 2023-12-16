Bokf Na Sells 427 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $208.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.94. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

