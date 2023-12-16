Bokf Na Sells 570 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 290,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,258,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

