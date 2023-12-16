Bokf Na Sells 635 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,485. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

MRO opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.