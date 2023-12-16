Bokf Na Sells 654 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

