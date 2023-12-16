Bokf Na Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

